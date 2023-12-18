ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Clean-up is underway on our islands and beaches after that coastal storm swept through, which caused more damage than some leaders anticipated.

This storm, some comparing it to one of the Lowcountry’s worst hurricanes.

“There was probably as much water on Sullivan’s Island during Hugo,” Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator, Andy Benke said.

Rain, winds and a nearly 10-foot tide led to docks being torn down. benches floating in the ocean and erosion, damaging the shoreline.

“Millions of dollars is gone at this point unfortunately,” Mayor of Isle of Palms, Phillip Pounds said.

Mayor Pounds says the most devastating part of the storm is that it reversed tons of nourishment work they had done to help with erosion.

“It happened so fast yesterday with the tides and winds and everything. A disappointment? Absolutely,” Pounds said.

For Sullivans, Benke says Thompson Park will most likely require the most attention for repairs.

“We’re making an evaluation of that location, whether or not the asphalt and pavement is safe,” Benke said.

However, both island leaders say they’re focused on getting things back to normal as soon as possible.

Pounds said, “Hopefully what’s happened is done and we can go about fixing things as soon as possible.”

“Hopefully by late this week we can start cleaning things up and putting them back in order,” Benke added.

Mayor Pounds says they’re having a special called council meeting tonight.

He’s expecting IOP City Council to approve emergency funding for recovery efforts.