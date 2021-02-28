Bars and restaurants preparing for more crowds after Gov. McMaster lifts ‘Last Call Order’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With warmer weather bringing in more customers restaurant owners say safety measures shouldn’t go away just yet.

Red’s Ice House Beverage Director and Event Coordinator Skipper Kress says with Governor McMaster uplifting the mandate, the restaurant is still taking all measures to keep everyone safe.

“We are doing what we can to social distance and you know you’re having fun but we are remembering people that are worried about still getting COVID-19. We are going to do our best to protect all of our customers, our staff, and still make sure that the people can come out and enjoy themselves,” Kress says.

For bar goers, they say the restrictions make all the difference.

“If they want to stay out until 10:00 p.m. or 2:00 a.m. people should be allowed to do that,” says Michael Antonietti.

Many bar goers are hoping this will bring more normalcy back after a tough year.

“I think it is time to lighten up. I think its time to move on and it is time to get going and think we have done enough,” says Mike Tornene.

Kress says the governor uplifting the restrictions will help increase their sales, which helps more than just their customers.

“That means more money for the staff, we can increase our staff, and we can make service better inside the restaurant. We also can work our tails off on making the menu better,” he says.

Owners at Red’s Ice House say they have been making preparations for a return to normal hours by making sure all safety measures are put in place.