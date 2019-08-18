Baystreet Biergarten’s tabling event benefiting the 9/11 Heroes Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Baystreet Biergarten is wrapping up their last brunch of the season on Sunday, August 25th. This brunch, however, will benefit local first responders.

The 9/11 Heroes Run will be tabling at the brunch trying to raise money for the Travis Manion Foundation and local first responders. The city of Charleston has donated nearly $120-thousand dollars to The 9/11 Heroes Run since 2012. That money benefits more than ten different first responder agencies here in Charleston for the purchase of life-saving equipment.

An additional $118,000+ has been donated back to the Travis Manion Foundation to help fund some of their national programs. These programs support veterans and Gold Star Families.

Beneficiaries of the 8th annual 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston will be the Travis Manion Foundation, Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Pine Ridge Fire Department.

Baystreet Biergarten will have DJ Natty Heavy blasting all of your favorite NSYNC hits plus specialty NSYNC inspired cocktails and menu items.

Live Ink will be on sight for the brunch selling specialty T-shirts.

To learn more about the 9/11 Heroes Run or to donate, visit: https://www.travismanion.org/community-engagement/911-heroes-run/2019-charleston-sc/ .