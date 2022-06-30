BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will no longer provide free meals to all students during the 2022-23 school year.

For the past two years, BCSD has been able to offer all students free breakfast and lunch thanks to waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, however those waivers are expiring.

Meal fees will return to pre-pandemic prices for the upcoming school year. Breakfast will cost $1.25 and lunch will cost $2.00.

Students who wish to qualify for free or reduced lunch must fill out an application. The application will be available July 1 at this link.

Children attending the following Community Eligibility Provision schools will continue receiving free meals: