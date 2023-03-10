GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon has spent five visits to local coffee shops taking 375 minutes of meetings over the past weeks.

“Coffee and Conversations,” is a way for people to speak with Dr. Dixon one on one and face to face.

Parents of school children, local business owners, county clergy and others have been coming to get a cup of coffee across Berkeley County.

“We are very diverse. We’ve had individuals come that have children in our district or they may just be constituents or members of our county,” said Dr. Dixon. “Overwhelmingly, it has been a great experience.”



Bald Monkey Beanery is where the final Coffee and Conversations took place on Friday March 10.

Many different issues have been mentioned to the superintendent as a result of the conversations.

“Teacher retention, teacher pay, teacher recruitment and mental health access,” said Dr. Dixon. “Wondering what we are doing as a district to ensure that we are teaching and learning at high levels after the pandemic.”

One of the parents who took the time for a conversation with Dr. Dixon is Krystal Leonhardt. She is a leader is the Girl Scouts of America and a parent of multiple students in BCSD schools.

“I think it’s really great that he is coming out into the community and allowing the opportunity for parents and community members to speak with him face to face individually,” said Leonhardt.

The mother of three was pleased to meet the county’s top educator in person to speak to him about her mission in local schools.

“We are trying to grow troops and volunteers in the area. We are trying to help grow in Moncks Corner” said Leonhardt. “I just thanked him for allowing me to go into the schools, talk to the principals and talk to the guidance counselors and just being out in the community.”

But, there were some questions about school zoning from Leonhardt.

“So for my kids it’s kind of really weird the way things are separated, but they assured me that it’s something that’s in the process that they’re working on,” said Leonhardt.

There are plans for more community outreach in the future. BCSD says that the Philip Simmons community will have a chance to meet with education leaders soon.

Dr. Dixon says that he has learned how many great teachers BCSD has and knows that people want to see a high level of education maintained by their schools.

“I’ve been able to have conversations with people who have great ideas,” said Dr. Dixon.