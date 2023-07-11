BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a weekend shooting at the Blue Lizard Bar & Grill.

Deputies arrived shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday to find the victim receiving CPR from Goose Creek Police Department officers who were already on scene.

According to the report, the man’s wife witnessed the shooting but was uncooperative with investigators.

Employees told deputies that there were multiple suspects involved, but they fled as deputies were arriving.

Deputies pursued one of the suspect’s vehicles for a short time, but the pursuit ended when the suspect drove through a fence and ditch. Deputies later located the car, but the suspects were not inside.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday.