ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Temperatures reached well into the 90s in parts of the Lowcountry Thursday, and many people coped with the heat by heading to the beach.

The heat is on here in the Lowcountry.

“This is a whole other ballgame here,” Crystal Appleton said. “This is like extreme humidity, on top of heat.”

Some people don’t mind the high temperatures.

“I like it,” Joshua Sharer said. “I like it better than the cold, that’s for sure. You know, it’s lets me have a chance to get out here.”

But others feel like the heat has arrived too soon.

“It’s way too early,” Appleton said. “I mean, we just picked up jogging recently, so we’re trying to have to beat the heat to jog, and I’m having to do it late in the evening, when it’s dark pretty much because it’s been so hot here lately.”

Storm Team 2 chief meteorologist Rob Fowler says it’s slightly early for such high temperatures.

“I think last year,” Fowler said, “we didn’t hit 90s until late May, so we’re running ahead of that pace.”

But Fowler says the heat has been worse in previous years.

“Thank goodness this isn’t 2016 when we hit 90 98 days,” he said. “So, just about one out of every three days that year, was 90 or better.”

As people look for places to cool off this summer, Charleston County Parks is on the lookout for lifeguards to patrol those places. They recently announced operations at some of their waterparks will be impacted by the staffing shortage.

“I know when I was a kid,” Sharer said, “I enjoyed getting out there to those Splash Zone-type places, so I’d be disappointed unable to go to those just because of a shortage on lifeguards.”

People who live around the Lowcountry say the presence of lifeguards near any body of water is always reassuring.

“Lifeguards are usually CPR-trained,” Sharer said. “Good to have there in case of those emergencies, you know, have an extra set of eyes that are always on the lookout and lets you feel more safe.”

Charleston County Parks says they conducted lifeguard training on Thursday, at James Island County Park.