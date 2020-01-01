Beach goers give opinions on new single use plastic ban now in effect

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCBD) – Several single use plastic bans are now effective across the Lowcountry, including at beaches on the Isle of Palms.

The ban is aimed towards keeping plastic off the beaches and out of the ocean, beach goers believe this is a necessary change.

Marilyn Markel says she “thinks it’s a good thing, there’s so many plastic bags and things that pollute the ocean and you don’t see it.”

Beach goers Judi Hall says the ban is long overdue. “I think it’s very excellent, rather than seeing all of the plastic on the beaches for the fish, I think it’s very good, should’ve went in a long time ago,” she says.

Emma rose, who is a conservation expert, started her own company making plastic alternatives. She says social pressure isn’t enough to keep people from littering.

“So it’s like you know we can give people all of the options that they want, but at the end of the day we need laws in place to protect the environment.” Emma Rose, CEO and Founder of Final

Rose also says enforcement is important from all parties in order for the ban on single use plastics to be effective.

“But then you also need the top-down enforcement because you know even with the awareness and convenience aspects, we still need the social pressure,” says Rose.

Beach goers say all beaches and cities in the Lowcountry should create similar bans to the ones adopted by the Isle of Palms.

“Everybody should follow through, it can’t just be one portion, it’s got to be everywhere because bottles travel in the water and all over,” says Hall.

The Isle of Palms will join James Island, Charleston and Charleston County in the ban on single use plastics. If caught with plastic or Styrofoam on the beach, violators could face up to a $100 fine.