Beach goers take to Lowcountry beaches, celebrate Labor Day

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Some families spent their Labor Day grilling out or with family while others took to the beach for a day in the sun.

Restrictions have made it hard for some to visit the beach. Whether it be COVID-19 restrictions, limited parking or beaches being closed all together, some say they didn’t mind fighting crowds.

“As you can tell, the parking lots and the businesses are actually booming you know even with the threat of COVID-19,” says Mark Shess.

Beaches crowded for Labor Day on the Isle of Palms, beach goers say some followed COVID-19 restrictions while others were a little more relaxed.

“Once the beach started filling up, people just gave caution to the wind and didn’t care so we moved a few times you know people getting a little too close,” says Shess.

Those following guidelines say the decision falls on each individual.

“It’s just one of those things you have to try to deal with and be cautious but nice at the same time towards people,” says Shess.

And while some say they felt restrictions could have been followed better, others say they felt safe during their visit to the beach.

“Everyone is wearing their masks in the stores and I walked down to the beach and they’re sitting at least six feet apart,” says beach goer Glenn Schultee. “There’s a lot of people at the beach but they’re having fun.”

Parking on the IOP has been a challenge at times this summer. Mark Shess, visiting from out of town, says parking became harder to find as the holiday went on.

“If they see someone walking towards the car, they just sit there and wait for twenty minutes just to find a place to park,” says Shess.

With beach restrictions across the Lowcountry being slowly lifted, Shess says his family wasn’t expecting heavy crowds on the beaches today.

“I didn’t expect as many people but I think it’s just because it’s labor day and a holiday weekend,” says Shess.

And if you plan to hit the beach, Shess and Schultee recommend arriving early and making sure to not forget your mask at home.

“You need to bring it because if you’re going in somewhere to a store of a restaurant you’ve got to have it,” says Schultee. “And then it’s up to you, it’s your decision if you want to wear it outside in the wind.”

Labor Day weekend was the first weekend coolers, beach chairs and umbrellas were permitted on Sullivan’s Island beaches for the first time in months.