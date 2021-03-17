Beach shuttles to begin Memorial Day Weekend

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A beach shuttle between mount pleasant and the isle of palms is scheduled to begin Memorial Day Weekend.

CARTA officials say this can help with parking rules uncertain for this summer on The Isle of Palms.

“Regardless of how the parking issue resolves, one thing is for sure if you take the bus from mount pleasant you can park for free at the DMV,” says Mike Seekings, Board Chairman of CARTA.

Plans are in place for the shuttle to run all summer giving people options.

“You don’t have to drive to a parking lot to get on a bus to the beach, you can use our entire system,” Seekings says.

For years, some advocates like William Hamilton, Executive Director of Best Friends Lowcountry say, this plan hasn’t worked out they way they want.

“We’ve spent the last seven years to make sure those people were visible,” Hamilton says.

Hamiltion says the main part of the concern is CARTA not having enough buses.

“We are falling so far behind from the rest of the world with mobility. The fact that somebody in Summerville needs and hour and a half to get home at night, that has real costs,” he says.

With a successful trial run under their belt board members believe the shuttle could expand.

“It’s very affordable that it allows you to park in a way that is convenient,” says Seekings.

The shuttle costs $2.00 each way and CARTA plans to run it through labor day weekend.