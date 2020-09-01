Beachgoers share opinion of Sullivan’s Island’s Keep it Moving Order

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Sullivan’s Island has had a Keep it Moving order in place for several months to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on the beach.

The order states that people who visit the beach can sit and sunbathe on the beach but they are not allowed to bring beach chairs, coolers, or shade devices.

There are also social distancing guidelines in place such as no groups larger than three are allowed (unless it’s a family).

The order recommends some exercises people can do on the beach like running, walking, biking, or swimming.

These measures are in place to avoid a potential crowded beach.

Anyone who doesn’t adhere to these measures could face a potential $100 fine.

News 2 talked to some beachgoers to find out their opinion on this Keep it Moving order.

“Yes I think we should be able to have our beaches back and be able to have chairs and umbrellas and enjoy the beach with our families freely as we want to.” Amy Barnwell, Beachgoer

“I have liked the keep it moving policy so far. I’m happy to have at least be able to find a parking spot as opposed to what Isle of Palms was and you couldn’t even find a parking spot yet you could take your coolers and all that, so I’m happy to just come out here and be able to park somewhere and be able to see the beach.” Chris Sweatman, Beachgoer

Many on the beach did say they would be fine if Sullivan’s Island decided to remove the order.

“I understand at first when COVID first hit because cause no one really understood what was going on and for the safety of the residents, they were trying to get their bearings and understanding what they needed to do but it makes absolutely zero sense now.” Amy Barnwell, Beachgoer

“As long as I can keep having a parking spot, I’m okay if they get rid of it or not, either way.” Chris Sweatman, Beachgoer

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council met to discuss the ordinance today in an emergency town council meeting and voted to lift the ban on beach chairs, shades, and coolers.