BEAUFORT, S.C (WCBD) – Beaufort City Council will hold a special meeting to comply with best practices to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting will begin on Tuesday, March 31 at 5:30 PM.

Council members will be connected from their homes through the Zoom videoconferencing app.

The meeting will be streamed via the city’s Facebook page.

Public participation can take place via comments on Facebook.