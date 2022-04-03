BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Lowcountry Autism Foundation to launch Lowcountry Autism Foundation Autism Identification.

The LAF AID program gives law enforcement personnel the tools they need to identify someone with autism.

LAF AID provides full training on Autism Spectrum Disorder and gives family access to a personalized ID number in case of emergency.

The program created a sticker for families with autistic family members to place on the back of their car letting authorities know the car could contain someone with autism.

This gives officers insight on how to approach a situation during a traffic stop. For example, an individual with autism may be sensitive to blue lights or sirens.

Those interested in signing up can do so at an upcoming LAF AID registration event or online.

The program’s recent registration event at Buckwalter Place Park in Bluffton saw 50 people sign up for LAF AID kits, which includes an assigned ID number, two sport band bracelets, two shoe tags, and temporary tattoos.

The next registration event is April 21 at Lowcountry Celebration Park in Hilton Head from 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information on LAF AID click here.