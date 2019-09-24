Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office searches for armed robbery suspect

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WSAV) – Tuesday the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help searching for and identifying an armed robbery suspect. The Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened on the evening of September 21st at the Enmark in Okatie.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store around 8:50 p.m. and demanded the clerk give him all of the money from the cash register.

The Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes someone can identify him.

If you can help identify the individual please contact Sgt. Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Reference Case 19S237485