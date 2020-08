BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort community honored Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy Friday morning with a public memorial service.

The service began at 8:30 a.m. in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Those attending were encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks. The service is streaming live on the City of Beaufort Facebook page.

BIG turnout of law enforcement officers from around the area to honor Beaufort Chief Matt Clancy @wsav @CityBeaufortSC pic.twitter.com/WyaI5Jp0KW — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) August 7, 2020

Flag raised in honor of Beaufort Chief Matt Clancy as the City prepares for his funeral @wsav pic.twitter.com/Q9m4VAWkrK — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) August 7, 2020

