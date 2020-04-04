Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling urges residents to stay at home

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling asked residents to stay home for the next 14 days in a letter.

“After consulting with mayors, municipal attorneys, physicians and listening carefully to Governor McMaster and Dr. Fauci in the White House, and watching numbers of cases rising faster than projected, I cannot let another day pass without urging you to stay at home, though I realize you may have essential doctors appointments, need to go to the pharmacy or grocery store or get some fresh air and exercise in your neighborhood for your physical and mental health.” Mayor Billy Keyserling

At this time, there are 148 confirmed cases and three deaths of COVID-19 in Beaufort County. The numbers don’t include cases at Parris Island or the Marine Corps Air Station.

Beaufort County has the third largest number of confirmed cases in South Carolina.

“With all due respect for the Governor, who I know is working round the clock with proficient experts, for the health and safety of you, my fellow Beaufort citizens, I am concerned about the lack of clarity,” said Mayor Keyserling.

South Carolina is one of nine states that don’t have a statewide shelter-at-home order, and the only state in the southeast.

Mayor Keyserling added, “As Mayor, I don’t have the ability under state law to unilaterally declare a stay at home order. This restriction, however, does not prevent me from speaking out strongly in urging you as I believe is my obligation.”

He has called an emergency meeting of City Council via teleconference for Monday, April 6 to present a stay-at-home directive that “does not expand on what the governor has already restricted but clearly and strongly urges Beaufort residents to shelter at home.”