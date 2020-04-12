Beaufort School District to broadcast lessons during shutdown

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The County Channel, Beaufort County’s own public television station, is partnering with the Beaufort County School District to present “Teaching through Television – Learning, Exploring, and Having Fun,” a broadcast for county students in Kindergarten through Second Grade.

The broadcast will offer lessons on English/Language Arts, Math, Social Studies, and Science, which will all be taught by certified teachers from the school district.

The program was created to help students learn at home while schools in Beaufort County remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each lesson will be broadcast in both English and Spanish.

Lessons will begin Monday, April 13 and are available Monday through Thursday at the following times:

• 9:00 a.m. Lesson (English version)

• 9:30 a.m. Lesson (Spanish version)

• 11:00 a.m. Repeat of 9:00 Lesson

• 11:30 a.m. Repeat of 9:30 Lesson

Click here to watch the broadcast.