Beaufort to consider requiring face masks in public buildings at emergency meeting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort City Council is set to hold an emergency meeting to consider requiring face coverings inside public buildings.

The meeting will be held Monday at 10 a.m. The considered ordinance would require the public to wear face coverings in buildings within City limits that are open to the public. It would also require employees within those buildings to wear a mask.

The ordinance says:

All persons entering any building open to the public in the City must wear a face covering while inside the building.

All restaurants, retail establishments of every description, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the municipal limits of the City shall require their employees to wear a Face Covering at all times that the employees are in any area where the general public is allowed or when the employees must be in close proximity to one another. This requirement also applies to all persons providing or utilizing public or commercial transportation, including tours; and all businesses or employees while interacting with people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls.

If passed, the ordinance would become effective at 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

“The ordinance is being considered as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase quickly in both South Carolina and Beaufort County,” the City said in a statement.

The emergency meeting will be conducted via Zoom and live-streamed on the City’s Facebook page. Watch here.

Public comment can be made on Facebook, or e-mailed to City Clerk Ivette Burgess, here.