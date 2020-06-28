Bees Landing Recreation Center temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Recreation Department announced the temporary closing of the Bees Landing Recreation Center after an employee tested positived for COVID-19.

Officials say that although the employee has not been in the workplace since Tuesday, June 23, the facility has closed and will remain closed throughout the coming week to allow for disinfecting.

The employee has self-quarantined and the city is conducting a thorough contact tracing effort to determine if additional employees will require testing before being allowed to return to work.

The City of Charleston’s other pools and summer day camps are not affected by the temporary closure and will continue to operate normally.