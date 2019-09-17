Beloved mascot for the Citadel passes away

Cadets to remember Citadel mascot General Robert P. Carson after his unexpected death.

The news release stated that General Robert P. Carson, also nicknamed General or G2 was known to stand in his back yard near the fence pointing his nose to the direction of the stadium on football game days.

“He just couldn’t wait to get there to see everybody, he just knew it was a game day,” said John Bradford, DVM, General’s veterinarian, and caretaker.

General, sadly passed away in the evening hours on September 13th in the home where the mascots lived with the Bradford family.

Officials added that General was 8 years old.

Officials stated that the college will plan a memorial for General later in the semester when he will be interred in The Citadel Mascot Memorial Columbarium located at Johnson Hagood Stadium.