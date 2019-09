COLUMBIA, SC – NOVEMBER 11: Jake Bentley #19 of the South Carolina Gamecocks runs a quarterback keeper into the end zone for a touchdown during their against the Florida Gators game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. South Carolina won 28-20. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

According to reports late Monday afternoon, USC senior quarterback Jake Bentley suffered a broken foot in Saturday’s game against North Carolina and will be out up to six weeks.

True freshman Ryan Hilinski will start in Bentley’s place as USC prepares for a visit from Charleston Southern Saturday.

Bentley was 16 of 30 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions.