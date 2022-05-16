BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cyprus Gardens Boat Landing Park Extension project
The ceremony will be held on May 18 at 4 p.m.
The boat landing is located at 3000 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner and will improve access to boating and fishing at Cyprus Gardens.
The project added the following to the area:
- 91 boat trailer parking spaces
- 47 passenger vehicle parking spaces
- four handicap accessible boat trailer parking spaces
- a large covered pavilion
- security improvements