Berkeley County deputies asking for help in case of missing person

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s health in the case of a missing elderly man.

Willie Toomer, a well-known elderly resident of the Cainhoy community, was seen walking to church on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at around 8:30 AM.

After church, he was given a ride home by one of the parishioners at around 12:30 PM to the front of his house, but family and friends became concerned when he missed his meetings with them that evening.

They would check his home and saw that the house was unlocked and he was nowhere to be found.

Toomer was 78-years-old at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Willie Toomer’s disappearance is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.