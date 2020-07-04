Berkeley County deputies investigate triple-homicide in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A shooting has left three people dead in Berkeley County.
The shooting happened on Friday, July 3 around 11:30 pm on Oakside Drive.
When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered multiple were shot inside of a residence.
“The increase of violence in our community is troubling…Berkeley County will not tolerate these brutal actions. We will work around the clock to find the person responsible.”Sheriff Duane Lewis, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-719-4412.