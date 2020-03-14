Berkeley County Deputy who was shot 5 times joins Live PD

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new deputy to their Live PD line-up.

Corporal Kimber Gist is joining the group this weekend and has an inspiring story of her own.

Cpl. Gist was shot five times while trying to arrest a suspect February 26, 2016.

She underwent five surgeries since the incident and returned to duty in January 2017.

She also obtained an MBA in Criminal Justice from Charleston Southern University in 2018.

Make you lookout for Cpl. Gist and the rest of the Berkeley County deputies tonight on Live PD.