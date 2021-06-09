Berkeley County DSS reopens facility with expansion and remodel

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Department of Social Services is celebrating the expansion and remodel of it’s facility in Moncks Corner.

Thousands of dollars have gone into the facility’s renovations, and officials say they’ve been working on this for about 20 years.

The facility will serve as a one-stop location for people to receive the following services:

Foster Care Services

Child Protective Services

Family Engagement Services

Safe Haven for babies

The county hasn’t had Economic and Human Services located in the same building in more than 30 years. Officials say the additional space was needed, because resources have expanded as the county grows.

The facility will allow on-site training for case workers, staff, and foster care parents.

“Right now we average about approximately 120 children in care in Berkeley County, and we need a lot more homes to the house our teenagers and our large sibling group,” said Lakeisha Bryant-Seabrook. “It’s so traumatizing to them to have them placed all across the state, or out of their comfort zone or away from their siblings, so the more we can do with it I think the better outcome we’ll have for the children.”

Officials say the county is in need of Foster parents. For more information visit the county’s website here.