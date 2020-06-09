Berkeley County School District announces 2020 Summer Feeding Program

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School District will have meals available this summer for their Summer Feeding Program.
Beginning this week, meals will be served on Monday-Thursday from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm for anyone 18 years of age and younger.
They can receive a lunch and a breakfast at the following locations:
- Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- Boulder Bluff Elementary School located at 400 Judy Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450
- Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
- College Park Middle School located at 713 College Park Road, Ladson, SC 29456
- Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Goose Creek High Schools located at 1137 Redbank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
- H.E. Bonner Elementary School located at 171 Macedonia Foxes Cir, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
Children must be present at the location to receive their meals. Click here to see the summer meal menus.