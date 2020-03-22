Berkeley County School District gives update on e-learning, opening more food pick-up locations

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School District Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram made an announcement on what the school district will be doing moving forward due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Ingram said “the teachers and administrators rallied to provide weeks of high quality instruction. Custodial and maintenance crews worked to clean and sanitize as many nooks and crannies of our buildings as possible.”

He wanted to assure the public that the Berkeley County School District will continue to do everything it can to help our communities.

“We are blessed in this county to be a part of the state’s eLearning pilot. Our schools are thriving, even as their brick and mortar structures are closed. Students are benefitting from lessons designed to teach valuable work and life skills. They are receiving instruction that matters. It’s our hope that with eLearning, we will minimize the impact of school closures on the learning process.” Dr. Eddie Ingram, Berkeley County School District Superintendent

“We do not have a date yet on when our buildings will again welcome students, but you have our promise that no matter the news from our governor’s office, we will be prepared.” Dr. Eddie Ingram, Berkeley County School District Superintendent

He finished by saying the school district will open 25 additional student feeding locations to help families who are unable to travel far from their communities and neighborhoods.