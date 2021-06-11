Berkeley County seniors attend in-person graduation ceremonies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bittersweet chapter coming to a close today as many in the graduating class of 2021 are turning their tassels. Happening this weekend, graduation ceremonies across the Lowcountry and for many others, the last day of school and prom night. A sight of normalcy for many high school students.

The pandemic had a toll on the school year but today’s graduates and their families tell me they are happy to gather together for the celebration and be able to walk the stage this year.

The class of 2020 and 2021 had uncertainty these past years when it comes to learning due to the pandemic.

“This has been a difficult year which makes being here even more special,” said Ashley, class valedictorian of Goose Creek High School.

With taking away such important events such as prom, socializing at school, and sporting events, they are glad to end the year graduating together as a class in person.

“Some of these kids I haven’t seen in a year and a half and same with them they haven’t seen their classmates so there is a lot of excitement in the tunnel,” said Lindsey Glenn, senior sponsor.

Todays graduates spoke about how hard this year was on them mentally but they knew in order to go off to college they had to work hard this year.

“This school year was different with everyone staying at home just had to keep your mindset on the right goals,” said Randy Curtis, graduate.

Families laughed and cried together getting to celebrate such a meaningful day. The coliseum was able to have an unlimited amount of guests today for the graduations.

“She never gave up she did her home internet school and she achieved so we are so excited,” said Star Brown’s family.

Rather than a small percentage of people last year graduating on the football field, this year they got to have a real ceremony.

“It’s a great experience we get to do it in the Coliseum this time,” said Tristan daniels, graduate.

The excitement continues for this senior class as they make plans to head off to college in the fall.

Cain Bay and Hanahan High School also held their graduations today. Dorchester School District 2 schools will graduate next Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum.