Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office makes changes for coronavirus

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released a press release on how they will operate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff’s office will continue to operate on a normal schedule. Sheriff Duane Lewis is asking the public to limit visits to the sheriff’s office by handling non-emergency issues via phone calls or emails. The public can contact the office on their website sheriff.berkeleycountysc.gov or call the front desk at 843-719-4412.

The duty office, that files complaints and reports, has staff protected by window partition and will remain open.

The Berkeley County Detention Center is not allowing face-to-face visitation with inmates. All visitation will be done through videoconferencing.

Lawyers and attorney meetings with inmates have changed formats to have a window partition.

The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of sanitizing the interior of the detention center and outside professionals are assisting with extra efforts to clean and sanitize the facility.

Medical staff is also screening all inmates who enter the facility. Staff at the detention center have been provided protective equipment.

Berkeley County Resource Officers will be reassigned to patrol division and will be patrolling neighborhoods and communities until Berkeley County schools reopen.