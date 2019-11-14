Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to appear on Live PD

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be featured on the popular crime show, Live PD beginning this Friday.

The announcement has created a buzz among Berkeley County residents but Sheriff Duane Lewis says he’s hoping being on Live PD will show how hard his deputies work everyday.

“What I think it’s going to show the citizens at least of Berkeley County, the work, the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the sheriff’s office.” Duane Lewis, Berkeley County Sheriff

Along with showing citizens how hard his deputies work, Lewis is hoping it’ll provide a look at what the deputies deal with while on patrol.

“It’ll also give the citizens an idea of what they encounter on a daily and nightly basis,” Lewis said. “And a lot of it is dangerous, they’ll see some things maybe in their community or neighborhood that they didn’t know was going on.”

Other Sheriff’s Offices who have been featured on the show in the past have had some issues with lawsuits from filming but Lewis says it’s not something that concerns him.

“You know the difference is our folks are out here everyday and every night dealing with these situations so we’re not doing anything any differently, we’re not staging anything, we’re not sending them into areas where they haven’t worked.” Duane Lewis, Berkeley County Sheriff

Photo Courtesy: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

From left to right: Steve Zubkoff, Lieutenant Neil Johnson, Corporal Tyler Clark, Corporal Mike Thompson, Patrolman First Class Dezmon Drayton, Patrolman First Class Austin Longieliereand and K-9 Fox

Here are the deputies that will be featured on the show, from left to right are Corporal Steve Zubkoff, Lieutenant Neil Johnson, Corporal Tyler Clark, Corporal Mike Thompson, Patrolman First Class Dezmon Drayton, Patrolman First Class Austin Longieliereand K-9 Fox. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will appear on Live PD Friday night and will be featured on the show over the next four weeks.