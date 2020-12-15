Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office warns of rise in telephone scam

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office warns the public about a recent rise in telephone scams.

The current scam targeting residents is someone claiming to be Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker telling residents that a warrant will be issued for their arrest due to them missing a federal court date.

Officials say if you receive this message, that is not true.

Another scam that has been reported is an IRS scam.

Deputies say the IRS and Social Security Administration do not make those type of phone calls.

They will always contact you via US Mail directing the affected party to contact their local office for more information.

There is no court or governmental agency that accepts Google Play Cards, Bitcoin, Amazon Gift Cards, Western Union or any form of payment other than credit card, cash or check paid to the court at their proper and known location during regular business hours location.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they do not use robot calling for suspects in a case.

If there is any doubt during a situation, you can call for a deputy or officer from your local jurisdiction to make inquiries about the call.