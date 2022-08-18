BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new furry addition to the force.

Odin is a two-year-old Sable German Shepard trained in narcotics, article searches, tracking, and criminal apprehension.

Courtesy of Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Odin and his handler Corporal D. Carr graduated from AK9I, an accredited K9 training institution in Virginia, a few months ago.

BCSO’s K9 Team is made up of nine K-9 deputies, nine canines, and three bloodhounds. The dogs are used to support law enforcement in patrol, narcotic interdiction, explosives detection, and search and apprehension operations.