BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new furry addition to the force.
Odin is a two-year-old Sable German Shepard trained in narcotics, article searches, tracking, and criminal apprehension.
Odin and his handler Corporal D. Carr graduated from AK9I, an accredited K9 training institution in Virginia, a few months ago.
BCSO’s K9 Team is made up of nine K-9 deputies, nine canines, and three bloodhounds. The dogs are used to support law enforcement in patrol, narcotic interdiction, explosives detection, and search and apprehension operations.