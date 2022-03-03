MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left two people dead.

According to BCSO, deputies were called to Brighton Park ER just after 9:00 p.m. after two people with gunshot wounds were dropped off.

One of the people died at Brighton Park, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died Thursday morning.

Deputies told News 2 on Wednesday evening that they had reason to believe the shooting happened at Sangaree Library.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact BCSO at 843-719-

4412.