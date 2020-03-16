Berkeley Electric Cooperative announces plans for coronavirus outbreak

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Electric Cooperative is closing all district offices to walk-in service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drive-thru services will remain open.

They wanted to remind the public that this is a proactive step to protect the health of the cooperative’s members and employees and is expected to last at least two weeks.

The cooperative will offer many electronic services for members to manage their accounts such as:

Smarthub — a free download from the app store which allows members to pay bills and more from mobile devices

Online bill pay at www.berkeleyelectric.coop

Kiosks — located in the drive-thru lane at the district offices in Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and Johns Island. A standalone kiosk is located inside the St. Stephen IGA

Automated phone payment line at 877-853-6731

Electronic check

Bank draft

The cooperative added that they’re seeing an increase in phone scams trying to take advantage of the fear and confusion of the current emergency situation by calling members and threatening to cut off services unless immediate payment is made.

Berkeley Electric has temporarily suspended disconnects for non-payment on all accounts, including pre-paid billing, so they will not be cut off. Late fees have also been suspended.

Members will continue to be billed on their regular cycle. They encourage members to keep up with payments so bills are manageable when normal business resumes.

Members are still financially responsible for the energy they use.