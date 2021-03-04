Berkeley Electric Cooperative celebrates Arbor Day with huge tree sale

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Electric Cooperative is continuing their Arbor Day Tree Sale.

The company said it sold out of its entire stock of 400 trees on the first day of the sale.

The sale offers half-price trees to co-op members through Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting.

Each tree costs $25 and will be delivered at 3-5 feet tall.

Due to the success of the sale, Berkeley Electric secured 400 more trees which are now available through their Arbor Day website.

The website features an online tool that helps customers estimate the annual energy savings that will result from planting trees in the most strategic location near their homes or businesses.

“We are excited because this program benefits the environment while also helping homeowners save money on their energy bills. Planting the right tree in the right place can help a homeowner save up to 20 percent on their electric bill annually.” Adam Bradshaw, Manager of Vegetation Operations, Berkeley Electric Cooperative

The program includes five different species of flowering or fruiting trees including the Brown Turkey Fig, Eastern Redbud, Japanese Maple, Pink Flowering Dogwood, and Jane Magnolia.

The last day to reserve trees is April 26 and will be available for pickup for one-day only on May 1 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at either the Moncks Corner or Johns Island district offices.