MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The day one South Carolina senator has been waiting for is almost here.

“I’ve been pushing for parental choice in education for 25 years,” said Senator Larry Grooms (R), who represents District 37.

Sen. Grooms sponsored a school voucher bill which passed in the South Carolina House on Wednesday. It will now go to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk. Eligible families will be able to apply for an education scholarship account, where they can receive up to $6,000 a year to pay for certain expenses including private school tuition.

“It gives the parent an option. It lets the parent decide what is best for their child instead of the government deciding what is best for a child based on the zip code in which you happen to live,” Sen. Grooms told News 2.

Parents would also have the choice to switch to a different public school, using the money. According to Sen. Grooms, the number of scholarships given out in the first year would be capped at 5,000. It would grow to 15,000 over the next three years.

“In order to receive one of the first rounds of the scholarships the child has to be in Medicaid or Medicaid eligible,” said the senator.

Those qualifications expand to households with an income of up to $100,000 for a family of four, at the end of three years.

The bill has received some criticism, including from the Palmetto State Teachers Association. Patrick Kelly, the organization’s Director of Governmental Affairs, said the program only gives certain families a choice, as opposed to all.

They’re also concerned the money won’t be enough for students hoping to use it on private school tuition.

“Those children can’t afford a $20,000- $24,000 tuition check, with a $6,000 ESA,” Kelly said.

Sen. Grooms said he anticipates Gov. McMaster will sign the bill into law sometime next week.