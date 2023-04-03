ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A spokesperson for the Biltmore Estate said that one of their employees was fatally injured on Saturday.

The Buncombe County EMS and Asheville Fire and Rescue, along with additional law enforcement all responded to the scene.

The Biltmore Estate has released the following statement:

This tragedy is devastating to all of us on the Biltmore team and we all feel the weight of this heartbreaking event. We are offering assistance to the family at this time and providing support to our employees who are impacted by the death of their friend and co-worker. Biltmore Estate

Officials with the estate said due to the high wind warning in place until midnight last night, Biltmore experienced power outages and was closed late afternoon for the remainder of the day on Saturday. Biltmore is open today, April 2.

The incident takes place just short of a year after a New York City firefighter Casey Skudin, was killed when a tree fell on top of his car near the entrance of the Biltmore Estate.