Black Friday back in person across the Lowcountry

MOUNTY PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Stores and shoppers across Charleston have been going strong since early Friday morning with the return of in-person Black Friday shopping.

“We have had a ball,” said shopper Denise Fleming. “So far it’s been great. We’re tired, but we’re good.”

Black Friday is the official start to the holiday shopping season and experts predict that Americans will spend more than $850 billion this holiday season.

Most shoppers looking for holiday gifts that won’t break the bank while the sales last.

“It’s a good time, it’s a lovely day out here and there are some great deals,” said shopper Emma Heeke.

“I’m out of town and I’m here with my daughter and granddaughter and we’re just looking around seeing what’s for sale,” said shopper Clara Reynolds.

Mount Pleasant’s Lizard Thicket has been open for four years and is happy to get back to having a crowded store.

“We only got to have two Black Fridays before the pandemic. We were really new then we were hit with a pandemic and now we feel like we’re finally getting into our groove of normalcy,” said Sydney O’Neill, a co-owner of the store

The store gave away swag bags and had chicken biscuits for the shoppers who came out early in the morning.

“People have been showing up in the past few weeks in general. Black Friday has been bigger and better than ever this year,” said O’Neill.

For some out on Black Friday they’re just along for the ride while others shop until they drop.

“Yeah they take forever, like a really long time,” said Eric Low, who was waiting at Mount Pleasant Towne Center while his mom shopped.