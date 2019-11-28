“Blackout Wednesday” to bring increased police presence to the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A warning to drivers, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving has been coined “Blackout Wednesday” by law enforcement.

People tend to consume excessive amounts of alcohol on Thanksgiving Eve giving, the reason for referring to it as “Blackout Friday.”

The Charleston Police Department says in 2017 more than 50% of the drunk drivers killed on Thanksgiving Eve were between the age of 21 and 34, this has some people concerned.

“I mean I remember being younger and that was the Wednesday before Thanksgiving was always a night to go out and get hammered, to black out,” says Karen Jackson

Chris Rosier, the Public Information Officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, says “the best thing to do if you will be going out drinking is to find an alternative ride home.”

“If you do have a couple of those drinks, remember there will be increased officer presence on the road, as far as our shopping centers as well. And there’s no excuse because you can contact Uber or Lyft or call a friend to get a ride home.” Chris Rosier, Public Information Officer, Mount Pleasant Police Department

Police departments across the Lowcountry urge you not to drive if you have a couple drinks Wednesday night. They also say you can expect a higher police presence on the road Wednesday as well as through the holiday weekend.

If you’re on the road and see what appears to be an impaired driver, law enforcement asks you to dial *HP for the Highway Patrol or 911. If possible, they ask if you can provide the dispatcher a description of the car and the direction they’re heading.