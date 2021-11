NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Nearly 1 million South Carolinians are gearing up for holiday travel and here in the Lowcountry, officials are working to make sure the skies and roadways stay safe.

Officials with AAA say they predict 750,000 people statewide to travel in the next week. Travelers at the Charleston International Airport say they are flying for the first time this holiday season since the beginning of the pandemic.