Bloomberg delays CNN Town Hall to prepare for debate

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — Michael Bloomberg will not participate in a CNN Town Hall Monday night in Charleston.

His campaign delayed so he can spend more time preparing for tomorrow’s debate..

A spokeswoman for Bloomsberg called the debate “crucial” and said “the country can’t afford to let Bernie Sanders skate by another debate without a focus on his extreme record.”

Bloomberg will participate in Tuesday’s debate at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston. His name will not be on the ballot in South Carolina’s “First in the South” Democratic Primary on Saturday.