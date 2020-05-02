BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and Charleston County Medical Society help bring 300,000 PPE supplies to SC

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020 photo, PPE, personal protective equipment on display during a staff training session on how to put on and remove PPE, personal protective equipment, to avoid being infected or transmitting coronavirus, at the Nightingale Hospital North West set up in the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, northern England. The complex has been converted into a hospital to provide care for an increased number of patients requiring treatment during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Physicians and medical practice representatives will meet in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville to pick up 300,000 pieces of pre-ordered personal protection equipment (PPE) on Saturday, May 2.

The pick up was possible through collaboration between Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and Charleston County Medical Society. The South Carolina Council on Competitiveness coordinated the logistics for the event.

According to Marcelo Hochman, M.D., president of Charleston County Medical Society (CCMS), Action PPE South Carolina is an effort came about because of the lack of access to PPE for physicians and medical personnel practicing in clinics and small or solo practices.

According to BlueCross BlueShield South Carolina, Action PPE South Carolina has become a reliable and scalable platform that has increased access to PPE supplies in other states and spurred interest across the country.