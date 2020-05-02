BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and Charleston County Medical Society help bring 300,000 PPE supplies to SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Physicians and medical practice representatives will meet in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville to pick up 300,000 pieces of pre-ordered personal protection equipment (PPE) on Saturday, May 2.
The pick up was possible through collaboration between Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and Charleston County Medical Society. The South Carolina Council on Competitiveness coordinated the logistics for the event.
According to Marcelo Hochman, M.D., president of Charleston County Medical Society (CCMS), Action PPE South Carolina is an effort came about because of the lack of access to PPE for physicians and medical personnel practicing in clinics and small or solo practices.
According to BlueCross BlueShield South Carolina, Action PPE South Carolina has become a reliable and scalable platform that has increased access to PPE supplies in other states and spurred interest across the country.
“Because we are in a crisis, we wanted to help. Physicians’ patients are our members and physicians are our colleagues. Helping improve access to PPE supplies for front-line staff was one way we could tangibly demonstrate our support to independent physicians in our state and show them that we care.”Scott Graves, president of the private business division at BlueCross