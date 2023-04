WADAMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials responded to a boat fire at a marina on Wadamalaw Island Saturday morning.

Photo: St. John’s Fire District

According to St. John’s Fire District, crews were dispatched to Marina Drive just before 9:00 a.m. for a reported boat on fire.

Upon arrival, SJFD extinguished flames from a stored boat that had caught flame.

Two additional boats were damaged by fire.

No injuries were reported.