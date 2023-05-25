CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) shows Charleston County is seeing a steady rise in boating accidents.

Since Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, SCDNR officials will be keeping a close eye on local waterways.

“We are always looking out for hazards or anyone that may be drinking and people who are not familiar with their marinership skills,” First Sgt. J.P. Jones said. “Because you get into a busy place like the Charleston Harbor — anywhere like that — there is a lot of traffic out there and you really have to know what you’re doing when you’re operating a vessel.”

Over the last three years, from 2020-2022, boat accidents increased each year in Charleston County. In 2022, there were more than twice as many boating injuries compared to 2021.

There were also three boating-related fatalities in 2022, up from zero in 2021.

First Sgt. Jones said he believes a lack of boating skills could be why boating accidents are on the rise in several Lowcountry counties.

“Take these boater education classes they can start as early as 12 years of age and it’s a 6-hour course that you can take, and it teaches you a lot of great detail on what you need to be aware of,” said Jones. “So the more people that have education, the more they can know when they get out there on the water what to be looking for.”

Families who can speak firsthand about the impacts of boat accidents are now pushing for legislation to mandate these courses.

Like Senate Bill 96 which would require anyone born on or after July 1, 2007, to take a boating safety course before operating a motorized boat.

“This will definitely make an impact on our young and we can start at that age and they can live that way and start to influence others too,” said Brooke Wood, the aunt of Logan Wood who was killed in a boat crash in 2018.

While the bill is currently stalled in the state legislature, Jones said there are a few things boaters can do to prevent emergencies.

“Be familiar of where you’re going, be aware of your surroundings,” he said. “Especially if you’re gonna be out at nighttime — really know where you’re at because at night everything changes. The shoreline is lit up so it becomes a different world — so be very cautious.”

The SCDNR also recommends making a float plan and taking a picture of it and sending it to a friend or family member. That way, law enforcement will know where to find you in case of an emergency.

SCDNR is also offering free boat inspections throughout the Memorial Day weekend for boaters.