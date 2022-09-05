CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SC DNR) inspects boats on Labor Day they have tips for boating safety with many new boaters on the Lowcountry’s waterways.

Experts say that boaters should first know when most incidents happen.

“If you look at it statistically more boating accidents happen on a calm clear day with a light wind. So if you think about that, it’s the absolute perfect day to go boating,” said Lieutenant Denetta Dawson. “Which means there are a lot of people who had the bright idea that you had to go boating. Which means that the waterways are congested and that’s where you have more of your boating accidents.”

Before boaters leave the dock or the ramp, Lt. Dawson says that having the right safety equipment is the first step avoiding incidents. This includes not boating during a severe weather advisory.

“Make sure that you have wearable life jackets. Then you need, depending on the size of the boat, a throwable device. That’s something that you use when you don’t have to jump in the water to save someone. You’re able to throw it to them,” said Lt. Dawson. “A horn or a whistle and a fire extinguisher.”

Interacting with other boaters on the water means being polite and safe when you are enjoying yourself.

“You are on the right side of the channel. Someone else is on the left side of the channel. If you have a person who is either at the dock or is fishing that you do not want to cause a wake,” said Lt. Dawson. “If you are passing someone then you are moving around them.”

Arriving back from a day out on the water requires patience if you are at a boat ramp. If you are at a dock then you need to take things slow to get off your boat.

“You want to make sure you have a place that you can tie up to the dock. Then back down and retrieve your boat,” said Lt. Dawson. “Just have a little patience for the folks who do not know how to back their trailer down as good as you may.”

Safety Checklist from SC DNR

Have life jackets, a throwable life ring, a horn and a fire extinguisher

Don’t boat when there is a severe weather advisory

Have a buddy and a float plan

Don’t operate a boat at night alone

Stay on the right side of the channel

Do not cause wakes

Have a place to tie up on the dock and be patient to get onshore

For new boaters and more seasoned ones, SC DNR advises people to take an online safety class here.

“Inexperienced boaters need to take a boating safety course, they need to come out here and practice with their operation so they become better boaters,” said Lt. Dawson. “The issue that I see with experienced boaters is that a lot of times you get a little relaxed in your routine of what you do.”