Body found in Georgetown County identified as missing 84-year-old man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Carter Weaver has identified a body that was found near Georgetown’s East Bay Park.

The body was identified as Jimmy McCants, 84, by physical appearance, clothing, and a photo ID.

The family has been notified of the deputies’ discovery.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, March 23 at Grand Strand Medical Center, at that time a cause of death will be determined.

“We are thankful for the family who found the body and called authorities…We are also thankful for the citizens of Georgetown County for all their help in the search along with the participating agencies: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Midway Fire Rescue, Georgetown County and Georgetown City Fire, the Georgetown County Technical Rescue Team, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, the State Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Coast Guard.” Sheriff Carter Weaver, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

McCants was last seen on March 9 after telling his wife he was going to run errands.