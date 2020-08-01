Bodycam footage captures dramatic rescue of horse from burning barn

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – Dramatic police bodycam footage shows the rescue of a horse from a burning barn in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The footage from Hilltown police officer Matthew Reiss shows him running into the burning barn to help a horse in distress. Officer Kristian Hanus quickly jumped in to help.

The rescue happened last Thursday just after 10:30 am at Red Wing Farm. Friends and workers got all of the other horses in the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.

“She was definitely terrified, um, the cops were fantastic though. They jumped right in. I saw the footage, and I was just in awe. Like, oh my God, thank God they were here,” said riding instructor Lena Obernesser.

The footage also shows Obernesser, who removed her shirt to cover Phoebe’s eyes and pushed her from behind while the officers used a rope to pull her out. Phoebe is seen running out of the barn to safety.

“There was an absolute moment of excitement and adrenaline dump that we were successful, um, minimal injuries to both he and I, and we were out there, so good work,” said Reiss.

Phoebe is doing well a week after her harrowing ordeal.

Red Wing Farm is still calculating the extensive damages, but their community is rallying around them, providing donations and shelter for their horses.

“They really stepped up. We had so many people reaching out. I was so proud to be a part of this community,” said Obernesser.

The farm’s owner says family friend Eric Hayes, who got most of the other horses out, was injured in the fire and is recovering from second- and third-degree burns.