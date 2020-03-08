Boeing faces potential $20 million fine from the FAA

Boeing is facing a potential $20 million fine.

The FAA argues that the company violated Federal Aviation regulations when they certified two aircrafts as “airworthy.”

The agency says sensors on the 737 Next Generation and 737 MAX were not proven compatible in testing.

Boeing is accused of violating its own “business process instructions.”

The maker of the guidance system performed the required tests.

Boeing has a month to respond to the FAA allegations.

The 737 MAX is currently grounded worldwide.