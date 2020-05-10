Boeing, Gov. McMaster, and other leaders will unload three aircrafts filled with PPE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing along with MUSC, Gov. Henry McMaster, members of South Carolina’s Congressional Delegation and other local elected officials will greet and unload three Boeing Dreamlifter aircrafts filled with vital personal protective equipment (PPE) for COVID-19 response efforts.

The three aircrafts will be transporting more than 150,000 protective eye goggles and face shields that will be for healthcare professionals at MUSC.

Once delivered, the PPE will be used by MUSC healthcare workers to assist with the COVID-19 community outreach efforts, including diagnostic and antibody testing, across South Carolina.

The pickup will happen on Monday, May 11 at 12:30 PM.

This will be Boeing’s fourth COVID-19 related cargo transport mission on a company-owned aircraft.